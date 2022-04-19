WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man wanted in connection to the murder at a Hopewell convenience store earlier this month.

They are seeking the public’s help in locating Demonte Kyrek Jones, 25, of Hopewell, who is still on the loose. He is the suspect in the murder of Willie Studivant, a man who was shot at the Wawa gas station on Colonial Corner Drive April 3.

The Hopewell Police Department issued a warrant the same day charging Jones with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within city limits and reckless handling of a firearm.

Demonte Kyrek Jones, 25, is the man suspected of shooting and killing Willie Studivant. (Photo: Hopewell Police Department)

He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1-877-WANTED2.