RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man pleaded guilty to several armed robberies committed across three states, including one that took place at a jewelry store in Richmond.

According to court documents, between October and December of 2021, 33-year-old Rickley Joshua Senning and 36-year-old Jesann Willis traveled across the eastern United States and held a total of 15 people at gunpoint during five armed robberies.

One of the robberies took place at a jewelry store in Richmond. Senning held the business owner, as well as the business owner’s son, at gunpoint while Willis took over $100,000 worth of jewelry.

The other robberies took place at gas stations, banks and convenience stores across Maryland and Pennsylvania.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Senning pleaded guilty to charges connected to the armed robberies. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the armed robberies as well as seven years to life for brandishing a firearm during the jewelry store robbery.

Senning is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6, 2023.