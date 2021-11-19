Maryland State Police release new details about apparent murder-suicide involving former cop

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — There is new information from Maryland State Police about what was found inside the grey Ford Edge on Ringold Pike where the bodies of ex-Baltimore County cops Robert Vicosa and Tia Bynum and Vicosa’s two daughters were discovered.

“The update at this point includes four firearms that were located within the vehicle one Glock pistol, 2 nine-millimeter handguns, one located in the front seat and one in the backseat, and one assault rifle that was located in the back seat,” said Elena Russo, a spokesperson for Maryland State Police.

Police are waiting for autopsy results and ballistics testing to figure out who shot the gun and which gun was used in the killings.

“At this point, the investigation indicates the suspected shooter was most likely Vicosa but our ballistics match will determine which gun was fired inside that vehicle that resulted in all four deaths,” Russo said.

Police believe Tia Bynum was the driver of the Ford Escape. They now have more information about what might have happened in the moments leading up to the four deaths.

“That shooting occurred less than 30 seconds after that activation of police emergency equipment because that driver did not brake or there were no maneuvers that indicated that she was in control of the vehicle,” Russo explained.

Baltimore County Police is working on its own investigation after they say Vicosa kidnapped, and carjacked a man in Cockeysville on Wednesday but released him without harm. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt sending out this statement on Twitter saying in part:

“The tragedy that occurred yesterday was beyond horrific. This was a selfish and senseless act of violence that has shaken us to our very core.”

Before they were found dead, Vicosa and Bynum were wanted fugitives in Pennsylvania and Maryland after committing a series of felony crimes including the kidnapping of Vicosa’s daughters, Giana and Aaminah.

Maryland State Police says there is no known motive at this time and they will continue their investigation into the four deaths.