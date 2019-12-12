Masked man carrying green backpack wanting for robbing Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a local 7-Eleven at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 320 Arch Road.

Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a gray, button-up sweater with a white shirt underneath, gray gloves, black pants and black shoes. He was carrying a green backpack with black trim and wearing a gray mask.

This was the first of three robberies that occurred at stores in Chesterfield County during a roughly 18-hour span. A clerk was assaulted during an armed robbery at the BP gas station on Midlothian Turnpike at around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Less than three hours later, a suspect robbed the CVS on Iron Bridge Road.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES: