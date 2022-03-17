CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A couple on the run for murder in Massachusetts were arrested by police Wednesday in Chesterfield County.

At 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the city of Brockton, Massachusetts, were received by local police.

Upon arrival, first responders located a male victim — later identified as Brima Koroma, 24, of Boston — suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Upon investigation, detectives sought and obtained arrest warrants for Brendon Fernandes, 33, of Brockton, Massachusetts, and Destiny A. Fontes Silie, 25, of Warwick, Rhode Island.

The last known sighting of the pair, at the point, was them driving away from the scene of the shooting together in a blue sedan.

At 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, Virginia State Police was notified by the Massachusetts State Police that Fernandes and Silie were traveling through the state.

Police were able to locate and stop the vehicle they were traveling in at exit 58, southbound on I-95.

Fernandes was taken into custody and is being held at Chesterfield County Jail, while Silie is currently detained pending charges from Massachusetts Police.

The pair will face a rendition process in Virginia before returning to Brockton where Fernandes will be arraigned on a murder charge and Silie will be charged with Accessory After the Fact of Murder.