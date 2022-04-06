STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man was arrested Tuesday evening after disturbing individuals at multiple locations in the Stafford Marketplace shopping center and tampering with vehicles.

Christopher Hurley, 32, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and tampering with a vehicle.

Christopher Hurley (Photo courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office).

According to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release, a deputy arrived on the scene after they received several calls concerning an intoxicated man creating a disturbance in the parking lot and multiple locations around the shopping center.

While stumbling around the area, Hurley interfered with recruits doing physical training at the Army Recruiting Center at 1515 Stafford Market Place.

He then followed customers inside the nearby Five Below where he made guests so uncomfortable that employees locked the doors to the store to prevent him from reentering.

In the shopping center parking lot, Hurley had tampered with the side mirrors on cars, pulled up grass netting and attempted to fight a concrete wall.

The Sheriff deputy found Hurley unsteady on his feet with an odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

Hurley is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.