WATCH LIVE: Mayor Levar Stoney, Police Chief address gun violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will hold a press conference at 1 pm to address gun violence in Richmond, which has been the focus of prevention efforts by Richmond Police, as well as to give an update on COVID-19.

You can watch the briefing online in the player below or on the 8News Facebook page.

Police Chief Gerald Smith and Reggie Gordon, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Human Services, will also be providing information on the city’s gun violence prevention initiatives.

While crime in Richmond fell from 2020 to 2021 in almost every category – including overall violent crime – there was an increase in murders, which city officials believe is connected to the proliferation of firearms.



Crime stats from 2020 (left) and 2021 (right) show that every category of crime except for murder fell last year.

That trend – falling crime rates and rising murders – comes amid a staffing shortage that’s touched police departments across the country.

“The nation, including Richmond, is challenged with filling open positions,” a spokesperson for Richmond Police told 8News. She added that although there were over 130 open “sworn positions” in RPD, they had no plans to close any precincts.

Last year, Mayor Stoney declared gun violence a public health emergency, setting aside American Rescue Plan funds to combat a rise in shootings.