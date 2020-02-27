Mechanicsville man arrested, charged with possessing child porn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for possession of child pornography.
The office worked with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children to arrest William Michael Yauger, Jr. in Mechanicsville on Wednesday.
Yauger is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
