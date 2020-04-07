Mechanicsville man arrested, charged with possession of child porn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 31-year-old Mechanicsville man is behind bars following an arrest for distribution and possession of child pornography.

Deputies with Hanover County executed a search warrant in conjunction with the Richmond Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit and the Southern Virginia ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force on Monday, April 6.

Deputies say a search at the Mechanicsville residence revealed evidence of child exploitation (digital images).

Police arrested Madison Legrand “Lee” Jones. He is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

If anyone has information that may be of assistance to the investigation, please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

