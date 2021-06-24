Mechanicsville man arrested for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 insurrection

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. Prosecutors secured the first guilty plea in the major case brought against members of the Oath Keepers extremist group in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, while an Indiana woman who became first person to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 riot avoided time behind bars. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that a Mechanicsville man had been arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Geoffrey Sills, is one of over 130 people that have been arrested for assaulting or impeding officers during the insurrection.

According to a release, Sills was arrested on June 18 for multiple charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon; obstruction of an official proceeding; and civil disorder. He appeared in court for the first time on June 21.

Court documents state that videos show Sills throwing objects at law enforcement officers. Surveillance video from the Capitol is said to show Sills entering the Capitol tunnel with one of the first groups of rioters.

Documents also say Sills posted video of himself during the riot on his Instagram account.

He is suspected of hitting multiple officers with a long baton while using a strobe light, “to try to disorient the officers.” Even when pushed to the back of the crowd, documents state Sills would push back up to the police line.

He is accused of being in the tunnel between 2:40 p.m. and around 3 p.m. Documents allege he starting throwing things at officers around 2:30 p.m.

Since Jan. 6, around 465 people have been arrested in connection to the insurrection.