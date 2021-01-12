Mechanicsville man going to prison for role in DMV bribery scheme

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Mechanicsville man has been sentenced to 28 months in prison for a seven-year bribery conspiracy that he participated in while working at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
As the manager of the DMV’s Virginia Rider Training program, 64-year-old Bruce Biondo took bribes from outside contractors and provided theem with lucrative contracts, licenses and other benefits in exchange.
He worked in this role from 1988 until 2018. From 2011 on he began accepting bribes. According to United Statese Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, the bribes included personal use of a Ford F-450, a $15,000 payment from the sham sale of a motorcycle in 2011 and additional cash payments totaling over $74,000 between February 2014 and February 2018.
