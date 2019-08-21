Mechanicsville man linked to Norfolk triple shooting that left young mother dead, 2 injured

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two suspects, including one from Mechanicsville, are in custody after a woman was killed and two other people were injured in an overnight shooting in Norfolk.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Maltby Avenue, off St. Julian Avenue in the Bruce’s Park neighborhood.

Officers found 21-year-old Alexis Allen, a mother of two young children, dead at the scene.

Alexis Allen

A 33-year-old man who was also found shot at the scene was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, and a short time later a 22-year-old woman arrived at Norfolk General with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both are expected to be OK.

Police took two suspects into custody, 23-year-old Robert L. Stewart and 19-year-old Troy M. Camps.

Robert L. Stewart

Detectives believe Stewart, of Mechanicsville, was the one who shot Allen and charged him with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Camps, of Norfolk, was charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both are being held at the Norfolk City Jail with bond denied, and police haven’t released a motive for the shooting at this time.

Family friends of Allen told WRIC’s sister station WAVY that she had two children — a 2-year-old and a 4-month-old.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified said Allen was staying at her home.

“She died in my arms. I was there when she took her last breath,” the woman said. “I was the one trying to help her so I couldn’t find the wound so I couldn’t help her.”