Medical Examiner says Richmond mother killed by son was strangled

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Medical Examiner announced on Monday that the cause of death for a Richmond mother killed by her own son last week was strangulation.

The Richmond Police Department said officers responded to the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road for a report of a person down just before 6:30 p.m. on April 21. At the scene, police said they found Melissa Paige, 55, unresponsive and showing signs of assault-related injuries.

Paige died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s office said the official cause of death for Paige was manual strangulation. They also determined her death was a homicide.

That night police brought Paige’s son, John Chillum, 26, into custody. RPD said he has been charged with homicide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events