Medical Examiner says Richmond mother killed by son was strangled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Medical Examiner announced on Monday that the cause of death for a Richmond mother killed by her own son last week was strangulation.

The Richmond Police Department said officers responded to the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road for a report of a person down just before 6:30 p.m. on April 21. At the scene, police said they found Melissa Paige, 55, unresponsive and showing signs of assault-related injuries.

Paige died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s office said the official cause of death for Paige was manual strangulation. They also determined her death was a homicide.

That night police brought Paige’s son, John Chillum, 26, into custody. RPD said he has been charged with homicide.