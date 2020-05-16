Melon-headed and malicious: Two suspects rob Sheetz with watermelons on their heads

LOUISA, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa Police Department said they are asking for the public’s help identifying two people suspected of stealing from a Sheetz while wearing hollowed-out watermelons on their heads.

Police said two people arrived at a Sheetz in Louisa in a lifted 2006 black Toyota Tacoma at 9:35 p.m. on May 6. The suspects wore hollowed-out watermelons with holes cut out for the eyes into the convenience store where they committed larceny.





Police photos of the two suspects and the car they drove

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects. If you know who they are or their whereabouts, you can call Officer Taylor at 540-967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 1-800-346-1466. If you call, police said the case reference is “MELON-HEADS.”

LATEST HEADLINES: