Men arrested for armed robbery at Super 8 Motel in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities have arrested two men in relation to the robbery at Super 8 Motel Thursday afternoon.
According to Chesterfield Police, the suspects entered the motel just before 5 p.m. The suspects demanded money from the clerk and displayed a firearm, police said. After getting money, the suspects ran away.
Based off a tip police were able to identify the suspects as Luke J. Johnson, 45, and Harry L. Jines Jr., 53.
Johnson was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Jines was arrested and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Jines and Johnson are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app
