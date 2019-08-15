Men caught on video tampering with cars in Fulton neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives are trying to identify two men who were captured on surveillance video tampering with cars in the Fulton Hill neighborhood.

On July 20, a man is seen on surveillance video opening an unlocked vehicle and rummaging through the car in the 700 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard. No items were reported stolen.

On Aug. 8, a different man is also seen on surveillance in the 700 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard attempting to open the doors of vehicles. No items were reported stolen.

Detectives believe the two individuals are linked to other cases in the city.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen these individuals to call us so we can speak to them,” said Det. Sgt. Chris Miller. “While nothing was reported stolen, these types of incidents can often lead to more serious crimes.”

Anyone with information about the identities of these males are asked to call First Precinct Detective Sgt. C. Miller at (804) 646-1289 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

