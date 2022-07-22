WISE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A federal grand jury in Abingdon indicted two California men on charges of supplying fentanyl that has been linked to the overdose of two teens in Wise County.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 25-year-old Alexander Ortiz of Fullerton and Jorge Efrain Perez, Jr. of Anaheim face 20 years in prison after each were charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl. Ortiz was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, it is believed that between Nov. 1, 2021 and June 20, 2022, Ortiz and Perez sold thousands of pressed pills containing fentanyl to Paul Mason Perkins and others over Snapchat and Instagram.

It is alleged that Ortiz and Perez mailed the pills to Perkins’ home in Big Stone Gap, and Perkins then distributed the pills to people in Wise County, including co-conspirators Austin Jerimiah Lane and Cheyenne Cassie Carico.

Lane and Carico are believed to have supplied two of the pills to a 17-year-old girl they knew from school on Nov. 24, 2021. Later that night, the 17-year-old and an 18-year-old man who had purchased pills from Perkins were both hospitalized due to overdoses.

After obtaining search warrants, police in California searched Ortiz’s residences in Los Banos and Santa Ana and found more than 6,000 pressed pills containing fentanyl, around $60,000 in cash and 13 firearms.