Men indicted for 2018 fatal Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a 24-year-old Richmond man back in 2018.

Earlier this month, Jovonta E. Rony and Javante Staten were charged with first-degree murder for the death of Rolando D. Williams Jr.

Williams reportedly died after suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was shot and killed on the city’s southside on October 22, 2018.

Staten is currently incarcerated at the Powhatan Correctional Center, Richmond authorities said.