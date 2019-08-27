Meth making device found during traffic stop in Colonial Heights

Gustus Cornell Jr., a 46-year-old man from North Chesterfield, was taken into custody on a drug charge of manufacturing a controlled substance, according to police. The other person in the car, 27-year-old Chelsie Bottoms, was wanted out of Colonial Heights and Chesterfield on a number of charges and taken into custody.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were arrested in Colonial Heights after police said they found evidence in a vehicle that could be used to manufacture meth during a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop.

Colonial Heights Police Sgt. Renee Walters told 8News that a concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 600 block of Southpark Boulevard after witnessing a woman sleeping inside. Police then pulled the vehicle over in the 500 block of Southpark Blvd. for a equipment violation.

Walters said that there were two people inside the vehicle at the time and evidence was discovered that could be linked to manufacturing Methamphetamine. Authorities told 8News the state lab will have to test the evidence found but that a device for manufacturing meth was found.

Gustus Cornell Jr., a 46-year-old man from North Chesterfield, was taken into custody on a drug charge of manufacturing a controlled substance, according to police. The other person in the car, 27-year-old Chelsie Bottoms, was wanted out of Colonial Heights and Chesterfield on a number of charges and taken into custody.

The Virginia State Police Clandestine Unit assisted at the scene and Sgt. Walters said the unit has been instrumental during the active investigation.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.