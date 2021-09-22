Middle school teacher in Brunswick County arrested, charged with assaulting student

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teacher at a Brunswick County middle school is facing an assault and battery charge after what the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says was a disagreement with a student that turned physical.

Thirty-three year old Wilson Taylor IV was arrested just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Deputies responded to reports from School Resource Officers of an incident between a teacher and a student.

Investigators said there was enough probable cause to charge Taylor, a science teacher at James S. Russell Middle School. They said the student involved was a male, and that the incident occurred in a classroom with other students present.

Taylor was transported to Meherrin Regional Jail.

Brunswick County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kristy Somerville-Midgette released a statement to 8News on Wednesday, saying the matter was handled according to the school system’s policies and procedures. The school system is working with the sheriff’s office to investigate the incident further.

It is unclear whether the student was injured in the incident, or whether they will face any punishment from the school for his involvement.