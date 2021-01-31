Midlothian woman arrested in connection with fatal drunk driving crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – The Chesterfield County Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Midlothian woman in connection with a fatal crash that happened on January 30 in the 20400 block of River Road.

Officers say Kaelyn Stine had been drinking alcohol and was distracted by her cell phone prior to her 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossing the double yellow line on River Road, hitting a 2007 Honda CRV driven by Jordan Barksdale, 23, of Chesterfield head-on. Barksdale was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Stine suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. She’s been charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Count/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.