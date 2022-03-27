ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead.

Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at her apartment.

Hannah’s sister, Minna Choi, sent a statement to WDVM 25.

“We are relieved to know that Hannah has been found. Our family finally has an opportunity for closure and requests privacy at this difficult time.” Minna Choi

Police are still searching for 27-year-old Joel Merino, who they believe killed Choi. Merino is her ex-boyfriend.

Police have already issued two arrest warrants for Merino for second-degree murder and felony disposal of a body.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 2.