WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have found the body of a Colonial Beach man who went missing earlier this month.

William S. Hopewell, 73, was last seen on March 16 walking along Macedonia Road, near his home in Colonial Beach.

Police now say that road is where they discovered his body while “conducting a ground search on and around his residence.”

In the weeks following his disappearance, police say suspicious purchases were made with his credit and debit cards.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office called on Virginia State Police to assist in the investigation. Hopewell’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond, where the cause and manner of death will be determined.