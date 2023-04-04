RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has opened an investigation into the stunning collapse of the Enrichmond Foundation last year.

Enrichmond was an umbrella non-profit that held hundreds of thousand in cash for volunteer organizations across the city. Last year, it collapsed spectacularly, leaving volunteers with no cash and no idea what to do next.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed that they were investigating the organization, but said they could not comment as the investigation was still ongoing. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also suggested at a press conference Tuesday that federal authorities were involved.

“We are happy to hear that the Office of the Attorney General will be doing their own investigation as well,” Stoney said. “And potentially maybe federal partners might be involved.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But though he said the city would assist in that investigation, he added they had no plans to strengthen their own oversight of organizations like Enrichmond.

“It’s not the city’s role to oversee non-profits. At the end of the day, that’s the Office of the Attorney General,” he said.

Members of the volunteer groups sought to file criminal complaints last year, alleging that Enrichmond had criminally mismanaged the funds they were only supposed to hold in trust.

Enrichmond was deeply linked with the city, receiving hundreds of thousands in grant funding over the past five years. From 2019 to 2022, the foundation received $350,000 in grant funding from the city, before funding was abruptly cut off in the mayor’s budget for 2022.

That’s raised questions about how long the city knew about the foundation’s pending collapse.

The $75,000 in annual funding the foundation received for four years was not included in 2022’s draft budget, which is finalized by the mayor in work sessions in February. According to a timeline of events published by the Enrichmond Board of Directors when they formally ceased operations in December 2022, they didn’t formally notify the city of their crisis until March 2022.

Stoney said the City became aware of initial concerns over Enrichmond’s leadership when they clashed with volunteer groups over management of historic Black cemeteries.

“I can’t really pinpoint an exact date, but as you can recall there were some internal issues with the descendants of some of the cemeteries, and that’s when the city sort of took a step back,” he said.

Those concerns emerged as early as September 2020, when volunteers at the historic East End Cemetery were allegedly barred from continuing their work maintaining and documenting gravestones after Enrichmond purchased the property.

Still, the city continued funding Enrichmond for another year after those concerns were publicized.

Now, Stoney says the focus should be on offering assistance to the organizations left stranded by Enrichmond’s collapse. To that end, he’s proposed $250,000 for a new “Outdoor and Prosperity Fund.”

That fund, which Stoney proposes to jump start with $250,000, is intended to “support the betterment and beautification of Richmond.”

“The city would love to see some accountability with Enrichmond moving forward, but we recognize that we have to help today,” Stoney said.

Stoney said the fund would be aimed at assisting the 86 organizations impacted by Enrichmond’s abrupt closure, but did not say whether it would take on the non-profit’s most important role as a makeshift money manager for smaller volunteer groups.