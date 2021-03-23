Monday afternoon shooting at Smith-Peters Park injures one man

The Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting at Smith-Peters Park Monday afternoon. (Photo: 8News Reporter Ben Dennis)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting at Smith-Peters Park that injured one man on Monday afternoon.

RPD said offers responded to the 1000 block of Catherine Street at about 4:35 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.







