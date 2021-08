RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the 34-year-old woman killed on Hammond Avenue Monday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., police were called to Hammond Avenue for a shooting. There they found Sharnelle Wilson unresponsive and injured. Police said she died at the scene.

The department is still working to identify a suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.