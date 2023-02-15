RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to over four years in federal prison for his role in a multi-state web of elder fraud that victimized seniors in Richmond and across the eastern United States.

Jeel Patel, 22, was a courier for the criminal network, picking up cash stolen from unsuspecting seniors at designated drop-off points and sending them onwards to the scheme’s overseers in India.

Jeel Patel was employed by Bhavinkumar “Sunny” Patel, who was convicted last year and sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in orchestrating the fraud. According to a statement of facts, admitted to by both as part of their plea agreements, Sunny Patel employed scammers who claimed to be federal agents of the FBI or DEA, threatening to seize the assets of seniors or even arrest them if they didn’t pay cash immediately.

Other scammers claimed to represent the Social Security Administration, telling seniors that their retirement funds were depleted or that they were facing tax issues and needed to pay cash to resolve them.

Jeel Patel’s role was to pick up the cash from these scams, either from the victims themselves or from designated dropoff locations, then either ship the cash to India directly or deposit them into bank accounts.

In addition to victims in the Richmond area, the network targeted seniors in Ohio, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan and New Jersey.

Jeel Patel himself admitted to transporting almost $500,000 in cash, and was only stopped when sheriff’s deputies in Union County, South Carolina, arrested him when he attempted to pick up cash from a victim who had already been scammed twice before.

In a sentencing memorandum, Patel’s lawyers wrote that he was essentially “expendable and at the bottom of the seniority ladder” in the criminal organization, a recent immigrant with no prior criminal record who “was beguiled into participating in [the scheme]” but profited little from it.

“His family will never recover from the tragedy of their son’s foolishness,” they wrote. “After serving whatever sentence this court deems appropriate, Mr. Patel will be facing deportation proceedings where the government will seek to deport him back to India.”

But prosecutors emphasized that Jeel Patel had repeated, direct contact with the scheme’s elderly victims. In his role as courier, they wrote, he physically took cash from the hands of the victims, some of whom were over 80 years old, and some of whom he visited multiple times.

“As seen from the evidence in this case as well as related cases heard by this Court, a disproportionate percentage of those victims are elderly,” they wrote. “There can be no dispute, then, that the defendant’s offense of conviction is a serious one.”

While Jeel Patel requested probation or a sentence of just two years, the prosecution called for a sentence of 51 months, which the court granted.