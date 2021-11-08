Months after 20 men were busted in a Chesterfield sex sting, 15 have been found guilty

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In March, Chesterfield Police announced they had arrested 20 suspected predators for charges related to seeking sex from minors online and on social media. Now months later, 15 of those men have been found guilty and two others are still going through the court system.

Three men are no longer facing charges after the prosecution elected to not pursue any of the crimes they were accused of.

Some of the men were tried in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court while others were referred to a grand jury. Those referred to a grand jury were tried in Chesterfield Circuit Court.

Here is where those cases stand after going through the courts:

Larry A. Brown , 40, of Chesterfield, was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to misdemeanor. He has been sentenced to 12 months with 11 months suspended.

Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, of Richmond, was found guilty of felony solicitation of prostitution. He was sentenced to five years with five years suspended. He will be under indefinite supervision.

Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, of Chesterfield, was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to misdemeanor. He was sentenced to six months in jail with six months suspended.

Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 27, of Henrico, was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor. He was fined $200 and sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended. He will no longer be allowed to interact with minors unsupervised.

James G. Bower III, 56, of Chesterfield, was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to misdemeanor. He was issued a five-year probation period and all of the sentenced jail time was suspended.

Jonathan Ortiz Viterro, 19, of Richmond, was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended.

Michael K. Rawlings Jr., 38, of Hopewell, will spend three months in jail after being found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to misdemeanor. He was sentenced to another month for carrying a concealed weapon.

Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 30, of Henrico, was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to misdemeanor. He was sentenced to six months with six months suspended.

Jose Sanchez-Morales, 45, of Hopewell, was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 60 days with 60 days suspended.

Darryl D. Smith, 43, of Richmond, was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one month in jail and three years probation.

Henry L. Raynor, 35, of Newport News, Va., was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 12 months with 10 months suspended, Raynor's time will be served on weekends. He was also asked to pay a $250 fine. Raynor will not be allowed contact with minors except for his biological children.

William A. Mustain, 68, of Richmond, was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to misdemeanor. He was sentenced to six months with six months suspended.

Luis A. Aguillon, 31, of Henrico, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution. He was indicted by a grand jury and has a pre-sentence report scheduled for Dec. 9.

Anthony B. Green, 32, of Chesterfield, was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended and will serve a three-year unsupervised probation.

Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, of Fredericksburg, Va., was found guilty of solicitation of prostitution. The charge was dropped from a felony to misdemeanor. He was fined $200.

Keith M. Fletcher, 30, of Essex, Va., was found guilty of felony solicitation of prostitution. He was sentenced to five years with five years suspended.

, 30, of Essex, Va., was found guilty of felony solicitation of prostitution. He was sentenced to five years with five years suspended. Julian A. Jackson, 31, of Chesterfield, was indicted for felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. He will return to court on Nov. 11 for those charges, a concealed weapons charge and for obstruction of justice without force.