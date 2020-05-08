Months after Chesterfield Aldi armed robbery, police announce an arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police said on Friday that a man suspected of a January armed robbery at an Aldi grocery store is behind bars.

According to police, Dylan M. Bowie, 22, is accused of robbing the Aldi grocery store located at 7500 Harpers Green Way just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. Police say Bowie went inside the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. Once he retrieved the money, he ran off in an unknown direction.

On Friday, Bowie was arrested. He is charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information should call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

