Months after violent barricade situation in Chesterfield, woman faces charges for buying gun for felon

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Jeffrey D. Kite was shot and killed by police in January 2021 after an 11-hours long barricade situation that ended with him firing shots at the head of an officer.

The shots fired by Kite prompted police to shoot at the piece of furniture Kite was hiding under 47 times, making contact with 24 of those bullets.

Now the woman that gave Kite the gun he used to fire two shots at a Chesterfield Police Officer is facing federal charges for buying and supplying the gun.

Handgun similar to the one used by Kite.

Police identified the supplier as Chesterfield resident Angela House during a press conference on Wednesday. Her charges are as follows:

Making false statements in the acquisition of firearms that were likely to deceive a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Making false statements regarding information required to be kept in the records of a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Aiding and abetting in the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This kind of purchase is often referred to as a straw purchase which involves supplying someone with an object they could not otherwise buy themselves.

At the press conference, Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz said, that the case involving House is wrapped up in federal court so he was not able to explain why she bought Kite the gun.

Prior to the barricade incident, Kite had been connected to multiple felonies including domestic violence offenses involving the use of a firearm, robbery and violating a protective order.

Police responded to Kite’s home on Lansmill Drive on Jan. 13 to serve a warrant after suspecting Kite of stalking and violating a protective order. When they arrived, Kite ran into his home and refused to come out, a woman was also inside the home during the barricade.

Police persuaded the woman to come out about five hours later but then lost contact with Kite. They spent the next six hours or so using different technological resources to try and make contact with him.

Just before 3 a.m. police entered the house and said Kite “ambushed” the officers after he was found waiting under a bed.

That’s when shots were fired by both sides, eventually resulting in Kite’s death.