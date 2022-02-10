Montpelier golf course vandalized, reports over $15,000 in damage

MONTPELIER, Va. (WRIC)– A golf club was vandalized overnight this week causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded on Feb. 9 just before 9 a.m. for a reported vandalism at the Hollows Golf Club. Once on scene the deputy confirmed that it appeared an unknown vehicle drove onto the golf course and caused heavy damage to the #6 and #7 greens. This also included the #2 & #3 fairway.

Authorities said the vandalism occurred during the overnight hours of Feb. 8 into Feb. 9.

Andy Bemis is the owner of the golf course. Bemis told 8News, the damage is “extensive.” Employees woke up on Wednesday morning to more than $15,000 dollars in damage.

Deep tire tracks starting from the Cherry Hill and Greenwood Church Road intersection can be seen along a decent stretch of the course. Patchy holes were found in the grass and a taillight was left behind from the vehicle involved.

Clarone Mitchener is the Head Pro at the golf club.

“They went around, so they had time,” Mitchener said. “It’s going to be a lot of reseeding, a lot of planting grass, digging up and recovery. It’s going to take some time.”

Bemis said something like this hasn’t happened in over a decade.

The golf course made a sarcastic post on Facebook about the incident Wednesday.

“Your total disregard and respect for other people’s property is an inspiration. Time to check our trail cameras to see if we caught an image of there vehicle.” The Hollows Golf Club

Connor Peed is a pro shop employee and had been playing the morning after the vandalism happened and noticed something different.

“I saw truck marks all over the fairway, in the green, and it was pretty sad to see,” Peed said.

It’s a shock for a close community like this one.

“You don’t expect it especially out here. Everybody kind of knows everybody. It’s a golf course,” Mitchener said.

According to its Facebook page, the golf course is offering $1,000 to anyone who has information that leads to catching whoever is responsible.

This incident is currently still under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.