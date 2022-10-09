The items confiscated by police during a search warrant in the Ruckersville area. Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than $1 million worth of illegal substances and several firearms were seized in a drug bust carried out by law enforcement agencies and narcotics task forces from multiple jurisdictions in the state last week.

On Oct. 6, police units from Greene County, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Nelson County and other localities executed search warrants in Greene County, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg as part of a joint narcotics investigation known as Operation Barbecue Sauce.

According to a statement from police, 28-year-old Trevail Stuart Woodson, of Greene County, was arrested in Harrisonburg after detectives found a large amount of illegal narcotics in the Ruckersville area of Greene County. Woodson is currently being held without bond at Albemarle County Regional Jail and additional charges for him are pending, police said.

The following items were seized by police as a result of their search warrant in the Ruckersville area:

Approximately 13 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $639,100

Approximately 4 pounds of heroin valued at $453,750

Approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills valued at $100,000

Approximately 3 ounces of fentanyl block valued at $21,250

Approximately 13 ounces of cocaine valued at $36,000

5 various handguns

1 AK47 rifle

$12,945 in U.S. currency

Drug packaging press

Police say the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.