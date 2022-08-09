NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Customs officers seized another shipment of counterfeit diabetic socks at the port of Newport News-Norfolk on July 29, following a similar raid earlier in the month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 165,707 counterfeit socks arrived at the port from Turkey and were destined for Arlington, Virginia. They said that if they had gone to market, the socks could have fetched as much as $2.6 million.

The Hugh Ugoli brand socks were, according to CBP, marketed as “specialty socks that are non-elastic to reduce pressure and swelling” for people with diabetes.

But when agents contacted Cotton Incorporated, a company that evaluates the quality of cotton in clothing, representatives confirmed that the seal placed on the socks was not authentic.

“Diabetic socks are an unusual product to counterfeit, but Customs and Border Protection officers realize that bad actors will counterfeit anything that lines their greedy pockets with illicit proceeds, regardless of any potential harm their products will cause their customers,” said Mark Laria, CBP’s Area Port Director for Norfolk-Newport News.

But the agency also said no one has yet been charged in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.