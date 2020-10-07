Mother and man charged with death of 8-month-old; foul play suspected

Aurelia Keani Jorge, 22, of the 7900 block of Boydton Plank Road, and Tyrese J. Mayo, 20, of 7900 block of Boydton Plank Road were arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect and two counts of cruelty and injury to a child.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After the death of an 8-month-old girl, the Dinwiddie Police Department have charged her mother and another man with the baby’s death — they added foul play is suspected.

On Sept. 19, Dinwiddie County EMS transported the eight-month-old from a residence on the 79000 block of Boydton Plank Road to the Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg.

The child was unresponsive and died at the hospital.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond to determine the cause of death. However, foul play is suspected.

Since this incident, Dinwiddie County Social Services has removed a second child from the same residence.

Aurelia Keani Jorge, 22, of the 7900 block of Boydton Plank Road, and Tyrese J. Mayo, 20, of 7900 block of Boydton Plank Road were arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect and two counts of cruelty and injury to a child.

Both suspects are being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, VA pending an appearance in Dinwiddie Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The department said additional charges are pending further investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: