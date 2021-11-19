Mother of Petersburg inmate sentenced in bribery, contraband scheme

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Baltimore woman has been sentenced to 45 months in prison in connection to a bribery and smuggling scheme at the Petersburg Federal Correctional Institution.

Kim Williams, 57, was convicted of facilitating “over $60,000 in bribe payments consisting of both wire transfers and cash payments” to two former correctional officers, who plead guilty earlier this year.

According to the FBI, Williams’ son was an inmate at the facility from 2014 to 2019, and participated in the distribution of contraband and the management of a gambling ring in the prison.

They say Williams received $137,855.29 in deposits between 2016 and 2019 related to the conspiracy.