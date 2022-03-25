RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One year after her son’s murder, Michelle Bryant is still searching for the individual responsible.

“I want my son’s killer found and brought to justice,” Bryant said “That is first and foremost in my mind and in my thoughts.”

Jayvon Coward, a man in his 20s, was shot down in Richmond’s East End in February of last year.

“Jayvon was just inside his apartment — just inside the front door when he was shot,” said Richmond Police Detective Michael Gouldman. “The suspect was right there at the door and moved through the breezeway.”

The breezeway of Coward’s apartment (Courtesy of Richmond Police)

Richmond Police were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street on Feb. 12, 2021. When they arrived, they found Coward suffering from a gunshot wound.

Coward was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“[It was] a very populated area, apartment complex,” Gouldman said. “We’re confident that there were folks that were in the building at the time and out and about at the time.”

Bryant made an open plea to any possible witnesses of the shooting.

“Stand up for him,” Bryant said. “Because he would have stood up for any one of the people that were present when he died.”

Bryant described Coward as a “family-oriented young man,” with a two-year-old son.

“[He’s] going to want to know ‘Grandma, where’s my dad? Did he care about me? Did he love me?’ Some of these questions I can answer, but when it comes down to ‘Grandma, why did my dad die?’ I don’t know how to answer that,” Bryant said.

Jayvon Coward and his son (Courtesy of Richmond Police)

Bryant became choked up as she described her experience over the past year.

“Nobody else should have to go through what I’m going through. Nobody should have to deal with what I’ve dealt with,” Bryant said. “And he’ll never have the chance to blossom into the man he was supposed to be.”