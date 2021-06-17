Motorcycle driver faces multiple charges for Memorial Day police pursuit, contact with state police vehicle

A motorcyclist who led state police on a chase Monday was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after running off the road during the pursuit. (Photo: 8News Photographer Sam Hooper)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man involved with a police pursuit and motorcycle crash in Chesterfield County on Memorial Day is now facing multiple charges.

State police say 25-year-old Tyus D. Thomas of Chester has been charged with possession of stolen property, two counts of felony eluding, two counts of hit and run, following too close, failure to display license plate, unauthorized use of a crossover, no valid operator license, and reckless driving.

8News previously reported that a Virginia State Police trooper saw a Yamaha motorcycle traveling north on I-95 in Chesterfield County without a license plate and “following too closely behind” a car in the right lane. The trooper initiated a traffic stop at 9:17 p.m. but the motorcyclist did not stop and a pursuit began.

The trooper’s vehicle and the motorcycle made contact three times during the pursuit. The motorcycle eventually ran off the road and crashed.

Thomas was wearing his helmet and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.