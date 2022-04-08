HOPEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who Hopewell Police have identified as the suspect in an abduction and assault crime was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Police said 57-year-old Ralph Pemberton Jr. was safely taken into custody Friday just before 5 p.m, in Colonial Heights.

According to police, Pemberton abducted his ex-girlfriend (the victim) at around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 8, and prevented her from contacting family, friends or police as he continuously assaulted her.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Hopewell Police, Chesterfield County Police and the Colonial Heights Police Departments all worked together to apprehend Pemberton.

Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit have initiated an

investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 for an anonymous tip.