‘Multiple’ credit card skimming devices found at New Kent gas station

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in New Kent are warning residents after several credit card skimming devices were located at a county gas station.

According to the county deputies, their office became aware of the illegal device on Friday, Sept. 25.

Representatives of the Valero gas station, located at 2540 New Kent Highway, contacted deputies “after credit card skimming devices were found to have been installed inside of multiple gas pumps,” deputies added.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone who has noticed fraudulent activity on their account after using their credit or debit card at this location to please contact New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.

