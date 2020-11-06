Multiple men charged with felonies for May Science Museum break-in

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On May 31 during a night of unrest, there was a break-in at the Science Museum of Virginia. Capitol Police say electronics were stolen, parts of the building were damaged and losses were estimated at $5,000.

The break-in triggered an alarm at 3:14 a.m. Police say people were able to enter the museum by smashing a basement window.

Three men have been charged and one other is being sought for felonies associated with this incident. According to Capitol Police, they obtained warrants for Richmond residents Makel Daizon Al-Qadaffi, 19; Zakeye Navon Turner, 18; Sherod Antoine Jenkins Jr., 19; and Allen Hargrove Jr., 25. They have been charged with single counts of grand larceny, burglary, conspiracy to trespass or commit larceny and injury to any property, monument.

Three are currently in police custody. Al-Qadaffi and Jenkins are being held on un-related charges and Hargrove was arrested Thursday. The police are still searching for Turner.

Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief said he found it troubling that damage was done to a museum “dedicated to helping children and their families understand science and the wonders of the world around them.”

