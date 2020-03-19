Multiple people following altercation outside Hopewell Wawa

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple people were arrested following an altercation outside a Hopewell-area Wawa Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Detectives with the Hopewell Police Department Street Crimes Unit (S.C.U.) were at Wawa convenience store located at 907 Colonial Corner when they observed a physical altercation in the parking lot.
Detectives say they witnessed 20-year-old Shamone Parham retrieve an AK-47style rifle from a vehicle and approach others fighting in a crowd near the gas pumps.
“Detectives were able to act quickly and arrest Mr. Parham with no injures to the public or our officers,” said Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford.
Three additional people were arrested for disorderly conduct:
- Demetrius Leshawn Russell, age 25 of Hopewell
- Julia E Phillips, age 35 of Hopewell
- Darius Miles Jr., age 20 of Hopewell
