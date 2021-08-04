Multiple victims come forward with allegations against chiropractor facing sexual assault charges

Michael Pollock, a local chiropractor, was arrested in connection to a sexual assault allegation made in Richmond. The office pictured is his current office in North Chesterfield. He currently holds an active license. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A chiropractor facing charges of sexual assault from an incident in May of this year is facing new allegations from others claiming to be victims.

Chesterfield County Police tell 8News that multiple victims have come forward. Detectives are investigating the claims and working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to figure out whether or not to prosecute 66-year-old Michael Pollock.

Pollock was arrested in connection to a May 17 incident and faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of object sexual penetration.

According to public records, Pollock has a history of sexual misconduct and previously had his license to practice suspended.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.