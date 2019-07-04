Man shot, killed in friend’s garage; suspect taken into custody

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed in his friend’s garage in Gordonsville Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Penta Drive around 11 p.m. after a caller said that two of her son’s friends were in their garage and that one had shot the other in the head.

Deputies were told William Oddie Flannagan, Jr., who’s in his 40’s, was the possible suspect. Flannagan had left the scene after the shooting but was taken into custody near the home, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. A gun was also recovered.

The victim, 43-year-old Jason Ferguson, was transported UVA hospital where he later died.

Flannagan was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held without bond.

Additional murder charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.