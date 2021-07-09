Murder suspect surrenders months later, another still on the run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Alex Leonard was killed on April 21, now months later one of two suspects connected to his death has been arrested and charged with murder and firearm violations.

According to the Richmond Police Department, 20-year-old Keion Taylor turned himself into the Richmond Justice Center on Wednesday.

Keion Taylor

Taylor was first identified as a suspect in May.

In June police identified a second suspect, 23-year-old Tyeqwon Friend. He is still wanted for police and faces charges for murder, robbery and firearm violations. Police advise that anyone who sees Friend call 911 and not approach him.

Tyeqwon Friend

Tips can be made to police by calling Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.