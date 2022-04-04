HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are searching for the person who opened fire at a Hopewell gas station on Sunday, leaving one man dead.

Officers were called to the Wawa at 907 Colonial Corner Dr. around 2:50 a.m. On scene, they found a man lying on the ground near a gas pump suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Willie Studivant, was rushed to John Randolph Medical Center where he later died.

“It was crazy,” said Kim Onis, who says she had been at that gas station moments before shots were fired.

“I went down the street and that’s when all the detectives and cops started flying down here,” she said. “I came back to see where they were going and that’s when I realized… someone had drove through the parking lot and basically started opening fire.”

Witnesses told officers they had seen Studivant and another person arguing beforehand.

Onis was still processing the shooting on Monday, saying mere moments could’ve changed everything.

“My son or me could’ve been shot,” she said. “It was terrible. They had bullets all over the pavement from the front of the store all the way to the back of the store parking lot. They had shell casings where they were putting the evidence down.”

The Hopewell Police Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating this crime. As of Monday afternoon, no arrest had been made, but detectives do have a suspect description.

They say they’re looking for a black male in his mid to late 20’s between 6’0 and 6’2 and weighing between 150 and 175 pounds. He has short facial hair and a short dreaded hairstyle.

The man was last seen wearing a black hat, dark hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants with

white stripping on the outside of the pants leg.

Onis hopes whoever is responsible will be caught and says the violence in the Hopewell area is concerning.

“I’ve been in here where guys have come in here pulling out guns and I’ve had my little one with me… so it’s really scary,” she said.

In March of 2020, three people were arrested after an altercation at the same gas station.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202. You can also provide a tip using the P3tips mobile app.