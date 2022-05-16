PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a double homicide at the Woodbridge Station Apartments.

On May 15, around 4:06 p.m., officers responded to the apartment complex located in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way in Woodbridge to investigate destruction of property.

A resident of an apartment told police that a bullet hole was found in his ceiling appearing to have come from the apartment above him.

A bullet fragment was found on the resident’s floor. Officers tried to make contact with the apartment where the gunshot was thought to come from to perform a welfare check, but there was no answer. Officers then had to request maintenance to open the door.

Once they got inside, officers found two men who were unresponsive and both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Additional signs of a shooting were also found, according to police.

Rescue personnel confirmed both men to be dead. They were identified as 23-year-old Malik Xavier Davis and 23-year-old Christian Jamar Roberts.

There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and no additional injuries or other property damage were reported.

Detectives are investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip-line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.