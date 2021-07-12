Neighbors call for change near ‘dangerous’ Richmond road after fatal hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are still searching for the driver of a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian over the weekend.

Police say a driver hit a man then drove off near 3200 Broad Rock Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. The incident turned deadly after the victim died at the hospital.

Police say they are looking for a white Ford SUV that has damage to the front-end passenger side.

Yellow police tape still hangs around a bike lane sign on Broad Rock Boulevard.

Termaine Battle, who works at Battle Enterprises, said car accidents are nothing new to the area.

“We’ve seen people get hit and they keep going, so something definitely needs to be done in this particular area here,” he said.

With several businesses, a church and an apartment complex in the area, the road attracts plenty of vehicle and foot traffic.

However, Battle said he’s calling on city leaders to step in and evaluate what can change.

“Maybe a slower speed limit, maybe not this intersection here at all.”

He pleads for drivers and pedestrians to work together and keep the community safe.

“It’s a shame that we have to wait until something like this happens before something is done,” he said. “I feel like we don’t need to wait until another one happens; another death occurs until we can get this situation straightened out here.”