Neighbors say blame shouldn’t be on mayor, police after seventh fatal shooting in a week

A police presence could still be seen Monday, a day after a fatal shooting along Stockton Street. (Photo: 8News Photographer Forrest Shelor)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – A man is dead after a shooting on Stockton Street on Sunday — the seventh fatal shooting in a little over a week in Richmond.

Stockton Street was busy with activity on Sunday. The Richmond Police Department and their forensics unit responded to the area after a man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. A police presence was still on scene for a short time Monday.

One neighbor that lives feet away from where the shooting happened, told 8News he wasn’t there at the time of the shooting. However, when he got home on Sunday, he saw the street flooded with cop cars and an ambulance.

“It looked like chaos,” he said.

One neighbor who lives nearby Sunday’s deadly scene said blame shouldn’t be placed on Richmond Police or the mayor. (Photo: 8News Photographer Forrest Shelor)

The neighbor said the community shouldn’t place blame on Richmond Police or Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney for the recent shootings.

“We’ve got a pretty good police force, but they can’t be everywhere at all times,” he said. “Everybody’s talking about the mayor. I mean, what can he do?”

Reuben Silva also lives near Sunday’s deadly scene and hopes the city understands what’s happening.

“There’s folks that are in trouble and need support and so I hope the city is prepared to consider that,” Silva said.

8News reached out to the mayor’s office for an interview on the recent violence in the city, but was told he has a busy day and to refer to the statement he released last week.