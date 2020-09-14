Neighbor tired of violence following triple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearby residents are upset after learning of a triple shooting in a Richmond neighborhood.

Police responded to a scene at Westover Hills Blvd. in Richmond at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to find three men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One neighbor, Joseph Johnson, who has a three-year-old daughter says he even heard the gunshots in the middle of the night.

“I just stayed in my bed and made sure I didn’t leave my place,” said Johnson as he held his daughter.

Johnson says his complex is usually quiet, so he was surprised to hear about the triple shooting. He says with the latest uptick in gun violence, he’s tired of hearing about it.

“I feel that there needs to be more gun control, more police presence, and there needs to be something done from the city council side,” said Johnson.

Another neighbor who is new to the area says he was not happy to learn about what happened right on his own street.

Police say one man in the triple shooting sustained life-threatening injuries while the other two have non-life threatening injuries.

LATEST HEADLINES: