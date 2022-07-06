HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New information is now known about the former Henrico police officer who was charged with a double homicide on Saturday.

The suspect is 60-year-old Richard Crowder of Henrico County. Crowder was previously identified as a former member of the Henrico Police Department. It has now been confirmed that Crowder was hired in October 1986 and retired from the Henrico County Police Division in November 2014 as a police officer with the K-9 unit.

Richard Crowder was charged with a double homicide after a shooting on July 2. He was a former member of the Henrico police and retired in 2014. (Courtesy of Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Henrico Police, Crowder shot and killed two victims in a house on the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive on the morning of July 2. He then barricaded himself inside for nearly nine hours before coming out and surrendering to police.

The victims have been identified as Diane Crowder, 53, of Henrico, Va., and Carrie Szaksz, 35, of Mechanicsville, Va. Crowder is Richard Crowder’s wife and the mother of Szaksz. Szaksz was the stepdaughter of Richard Crowder.

Crowder was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm in the

commission of a felony, and one count of malicious shooting. This remains a domestic-related incident and is an ongoing investigation.